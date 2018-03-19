Pensioner sexually assaulted by patient in hospital

The 71-year-old woman was attacked in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

Attack: Happened in one of the wards.

A pensioner has been sexually assaulted by another patient at a hospital in Glasgow.

The 71-year-old woman was attacked in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday.

Hospital staff reported the incident to police.

STV News understands the attack happened in one of the wards.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland officers have received a report of a 71-year-old female patient being sexually assaulted within the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing."

