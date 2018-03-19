CCTV images released after man viciously attacked in bar

The 22-year-old was seriously assaulted in MacConnell's Bar on Hope Street in Glasgow.

MacConnell's Bar: He was on a night with friends.

CCTV has been released after a man was viciously attacked in a bar.

The man, who was on a night out with friends, was left requiring hospital treatment following the incident.

Officers said the attacker is white and between 20 and 30 years old. He has short brown hair, a brown beard and was wearing a light grey top and trousers.

Constable Paul Houston said: "A young man has been left in a state of shock having been assaulted whilst on a night out with friends.

"This was a vicious assault that took place in Glasgow city centre.

"MacConnell's bar was busy at the time and I am appealing for his identification to assist with the ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

