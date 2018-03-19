CCTV images released after man viciously attacked in bar
The 22-year-old was seriously assaulted in MacConnell's Bar on Hope Street in Glasgow.
The man, who was on a night out with friends, was left requiring hospital treatment following the incident.
Officers said the attacker is white and between 20 and 30 years old. He has short brown hair, a brown beard and was wearing a light grey top and trousers.
Constable Paul Houston said: "A young man has been left in a state of shock having been assaulted whilst on a night out with friends.
"This was a vicious assault that took place in Glasgow city centre.
"MacConnell's bar was busy at the time and I am appealing for his identification to assist with the ongoing investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
