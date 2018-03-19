Virgin West Coast roll out Charles Rennie Macintosh train

The train celebrates the 150th anniversary of the birth of the Scots designer.

Train: The new train was launched on Monday. YoungMedia.co.uk

Virgin Trains has revealed their first train named after a Scot in over 15 years.

The Charles Rennie Mackintosh Express has been named to support a year-long programme of events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the artist's birth.

The train has been adorned with Mackintosh's trademark moustache on the front and has the name displayed in the Mackintosh style along the sides.

Its nameplate was unveiled by Michael Stewart, Virgin Trains' general manager for Scotland on the west coast route, and councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life and deputy leader of Glasgow City Council.

Passengers are being encouraged to take selfies with the train, with the best snap winning two first class return tickets from London, Birmingham or Preston to Glasgow.

Winners will also receive free entry to a new Mackintosh exhibition in Glasgow.

Artist: The trains were named after Charles Rennie Mackintosh. YoungMedia.co.uk

Michael Stewart said the train naming celebrated Virgin Trains' role in serving Scotland's biggest city.

"Virgin Trains has served Glasgow for more than 20 years and it's fitting that we are naming one of our trains after one of the city's most famous sons," he added.

"We hope people get involved with this right across our west coast route as the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Express goes on tour."

Mr McDonald said: "The legacy of Charles Rennie Mackintosh is part of the very fabric of Glasgow and his buildings, art and design are of international importance; attracting tourists from across the world to our city.

"I'm delighted that Virgin Trains is lending its support to our Mackintosh 150 programme.

"The wonderful Charles Rennie Mackintosh Express will provide a fitting way for passengers travelling to Glasgow this year to join us in celebrating the incredible genius of Mackintosh."

