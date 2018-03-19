Drains searched by police after father 'murdered' in house

James Murray, 24, was found dead in a home on Holyrood Street in Hamilton.

James Murray: He was found dead in house. McDade/Blantyre Telegraph

Police investigating the murder of a man are searching drains in South Lanarkshire.

James Murray, 24, was found dead in a house on Holyrood Street in Hamilton.

Alan Richardson appeared in court charged with his murder in February.

The 23-year-old was remanded in custody.

Now forensic officers are searching drains more than two miles away on Glasgow Road in Blantyre as part of their investigation.

Mr Murray, who has a young child, is said to have been the victim of a "prolonged and vicious" attack.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.