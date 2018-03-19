Drains searched by police after father 'murdered' in house
James Murray, 24, was found dead in a home on Holyrood Street in Hamilton.
Police investigating the murder of a man are searching drains in South Lanarkshire.
James Murray, 24, was found dead in a house on Holyrood Street in Hamilton.
Alan Richardson appeared in court charged with his murder in February.
The 23-year-old was remanded in custody.
Now forensic officers are searching drains more than two miles away on Glasgow Road in Blantyre as part of their investigation.
Mr Murray, who has a young child, is said to have been the victim of a "prolonged and vicious" attack.
