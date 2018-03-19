Two men stabbed in 'violent and brutal' flat attack

Police said the victims, aged 52 and 67, were seriously injured in a targeted attack in Kilmarnock.

Police: The gang struck around 7.20pm on Sunday. STV

Detectives are hunting a gang after two men were subjected to a "violent and brutal" knife attack.

Three men armed with knives turned up at a flat in Jeffrey Street, Kilmarnock around 7.20pm on Sunday

The occupants, aged 52 and 67, were seriously assaulted in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Both victims were taken to Crosshouse Hospital where they were treated for serious injuries.

Detective sergeant Barry Walker said: "This was a violent and brutal attack on two men who were left with potentially scarring injuries.

"We believe this to be a targeted attack which took place in a flat in a residential area nearby an open park area.

"It is vital that we find the persons responsible and would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen a group of men acting suspiciously to come forward and contact us."

The first suspect is described as having short blonde hair and was of slim build.

His accomplice is around 30, 5ft 8in, of medium/ stocky build. He had short, tidy dark hair and was clean shaven.

The victims were unable to give a description of the third man.

All of the suspects were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

