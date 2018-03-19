  • STV
  • MySTV

Boy left 'distressed' after being stopped by stranger 

Paul O'Hare

The ten-year-old was walking home from school when a man in a yellow car pulled up.

Police: The boy was stopped on Abbeylands Road around 3.30pm on Thursday.
Police: The boy was stopped on Abbeylands Road around 3.30pm on Thursday. Google

A ten year-old boy was left "frightened" after a stranger wearing a hoodie stopped his car and got out to speak to him.

The victim was walking home from school along Abbeylands Road, Clydebank, around 3.30pm on Thursday.

Police Scotland said a yellow car stopped beside him and a man got out.

Detectives said the boy was left distressed by the conversation which ended when a van drove past.

At this point the suspect, who had a tattoo on his right hand, got back in his car and drove off.

The boy told his parents about the encounter and they raised the alarm.

Detective Constable Scott Thain said: "The young boy was not injured during this incident but it was still a frightening experience for him and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened and why the man stopped to speak to him.

"One line of inquiry is that this may have been a case of mistaken identity and I would appeal to the man who stopped to speak to the child to come forward to assist with our inquiries.

"I would also ask anyone who was in the area around 3.30pm last Thursday and may have noticed a yellow car, or anything at all out of the ordinary, to get in touch."

The man is white, in his early 20s, with dark hair and a local accent.

He was wearing jogging bottoms and a hoodie with the hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clydebank CID via 101, quoting incident number 2802 of Thursday, March 15, 2018 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.