Boy left 'distressed' after being stopped by stranger 

The ten-year-old was walking home from school when a man in a yellow car pulled up.

Police: The boy was stopped on Abbeylands Road around 3.30pm on Thursday. Google

A ten year-old boy was left "frightened" after a stranger wearing a hoodie stopped his car and got out to speak to him.

The victim was walking home from school along Abbeylands Road, Clydebank, around 3.30pm on Thursday.

Police Scotland said a yellow car stopped beside him and a man got out.

Detectives said the boy was left distressed by the conversation which ended when a van drove past.

At this point the suspect, who had a tattoo on his right hand, got back in his car and drove off.

The boy told his parents about the encounter and they raised the alarm.

Detective Constable Scott Thain said: "The young boy was not injured during this incident but it was still a frightening experience for him and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened and why the man stopped to speak to him.

"One line of inquiry is that this may have been a case of mistaken identity and I would appeal to the man who stopped to speak to the child to come forward to assist with our inquiries.

"I would also ask anyone who was in the area around 3.30pm last Thursday and may have noticed a yellow car, or anything at all out of the ordinary, to get in touch."

The man is white, in his early 20s, with dark hair and a local accent.

He was wearing jogging bottoms and a hoodie with the hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clydebank CID via 101, quoting incident number 2802 of Thursday, March 15, 2018 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

