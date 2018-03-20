Fire rips through building site as smoke billows for miles

The blaze happened at a new housing development in Robroyston, Glasgow.

Robroyston: Around 30 firefighters called. Paul Kelly

A fire has ripped through a building site in Glasgow.

The blaze happened at a new housing development at Wallacewell Quadrant in Robroyston at 7.25pm on Monday.

Around 30 firefighters battled the flames for more than ten hours before leaving the scene shortly after 7am on Tuesday.

Smoke could be seen for miles and billowed across parts of Glasgow.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "No one was injured in the fire.

"We had six appliances at the scene."

