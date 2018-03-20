Body of man discovered on street near railway station

He was found dead next to Coatbridge Central railway station in North Lanarkshire.

Coatbridge: Death treated as unexplained. Google 2018/Police Scotland

The body of a man has been found on a street near a railway station.

The 34-year-old was discovered on West Canal Street next to Canal Court in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

Officers are treating the death near Coatbridge Central railway station as unexplained.

CCTV footage shows the man walking along West Canal Street at 12.45am on Monday, March 12, before being found dead at 3am.

Inspector Cameron Miller said: "We are currently treating the death as unexplained and are appealing for anyone who may have been on West Canal Street in the early hours of Monday morning who may have seen a man in a grey baseball cap.

"We know from CCTV footage that although it is a quiet street, there were still cars and a few people going about who may have information.

"No matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time, it could help us.

"We want to piece together his movements that morning so we can find out exactly what happened to him and get answers for his loved ones."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.