Body of woman discovered near Forth and Clyde Canal

Officers were called to Cleveden Road near the canal in Kelvindale, Glasgow.

Discovery: Officers treating the death as unexplained. STV

The body of a woman has been found near the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Officers were called to Cleveden Road in Kelvindale, Glasgow, at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 1.30pm, police were called to a report of a body of a woman being discovered on Cleveden Road near to the canal.

"Formal identification has yet to take place and the death is being treated as unexplained.

"A post-mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

"A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

