  • STV
  • MySTV

Woman headbutted in racially-aggravated assault on train

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The victim was also verbally abused by three men on the Glasgow to Paisley service.

Train: Police hunting suspects involved in 'altercation'.
Train: Police hunting suspects involved in 'altercation'. BTP

A woman has been headbutted on a train after being racially abused by three men.

The racially-aggravated assault took place on board the 5.42pm service from Glasgow Central to Paisley Canal on Wednesday, March 14.

Officers with the British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Dumbreck railway station shortly before 6pm following reports by a number of passengers of the verbal assault.

There was then an "altercation" between the woman and the three men, resulting in the woman being headbutted.

The attack happened after the woman was verbally abused by a group of young men, police believe.

Both the victim and anyone else who was on board the service are being urged to contact BTP.

The suspects are described as white and are believed to be aged between 16 and 18.

'It is possible that some passengers recorded this altercation.'
British Transport Police

One was around 5ft 9in and wore a grey hooded top and jogging bottoms.

The second male was 6ft with short brown hair and had on a white and black tracksuit top.

The third suspect 5ft 4in, slim and was wearing a dark hooded top and bottoms.

A BTP spokesman said: "A number of passengers on board the train reported this incident by texting BTP on 61016, however the victim hasn't yet made contact.

"Detectives are now appealing directly to her to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

"Officers are also hoping to identify any new witnesses who haven't yet contacted police.

"Likewise, it is possible that some passengers recorded this altercation.

"Anyone who was on board the train is now urged to contact BTP, as you could have vital information."

Information can be passed to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 535 of March 14

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.