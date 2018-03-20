Woman headbutted in racially-aggravated assault on train

The victim was also verbally abused by three men on the Glasgow to Paisley service.

Train: Police hunting suspects involved in 'altercation'. BTP

A woman has been headbutted on a train after being racially abused by three men.

The racially-aggravated assault took place on board the 5.42pm service from Glasgow Central to Paisley Canal on Wednesday, March 14.

Officers with the British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Dumbreck railway station shortly before 6pm following reports by a number of passengers of the verbal assault.

There was then an "altercation" between the woman and the three men, resulting in the woman being headbutted.

The attack happened after the woman was verbally abused by a group of young men, police believe.

Both the victim and anyone else who was on board the service are being urged to contact BTP.

The suspects are described as white and are believed to be aged between 16 and 18.

'It is possible that some passengers recorded this altercation.' British Transport Police

One was around 5ft 9in and wore a grey hooded top and jogging bottoms.

The second male was 6ft with short brown hair and had on a white and black tracksuit top.

The third suspect 5ft 4in, slim and was wearing a dark hooded top and bottoms.

A BTP spokesman said: "A number of passengers on board the train reported this incident by texting BTP on 61016, however the victim hasn't yet made contact.

"Detectives are now appealing directly to her to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

"Officers are also hoping to identify any new witnesses who haven't yet contacted police.

"Likewise, it is possible that some passengers recorded this altercation.

"Anyone who was on board the train is now urged to contact BTP, as you could have vital information."

Information can be passed to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 535 of March 14.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

