Teachers to strike at three East Dunbartonshire schools

The teachers have called the strike over workload and working conditions.

Strike: The teachers at three schools plan to take action. Geograph

Teachers at three East Dunbartonshire schools have announced that they plan to take strike action.

The NASUWT say that employees at the schools have grown frustrated with East Dunbartonshire council's failure to tackle workload and working condition issues.

The strike action will take place at Kirkintilloch High School, Lenzie Academy and Bearsden Academy on Tuesday March 27.

The union has warned that is progress is not made following the strike then more action could follow.

Ms Chris Keates, NASUWT General Secretary, said: "Whilst the Government must take responsibility for the year-on-year deterioration in teachers' pay and conditions, there are actions that employers have the power to take locally to address some of the concerns raised by teachers and alleviate some of the pressures on them.

"It is disappointing that we have been forced to take action in East Dunbartonshire, but having attempted to engage in constructive discussions to work together on these issues, regrettably the council changed its position and instead of confirming it would work with us on the issues we had raised, would only commit to them informing local discussions.

"By the Council's own admission, these discussions have been going on for years.

"Endless meetings that fail to produce outcomes which make a tangible difference to teachers' working lives to enable them to do their best for pupils are pointless."

Jacqui MacDonald, chief education officer at East Dunbartonshire Council said: "East Dunbartonshire Council regrets the decision of the NASUWT to take strike action in three of our secondary schools.

"The council has made positive steps through collegiate working with the teacher trades unions to address issues in relation to workload and tackling bureaucracy.

"We do not accept that we have refused to work with the NASUWT or any teacher trades union to address issues or concerns within our schools.

"The council is seeking legal advice and we will keep parents and carers updated."

