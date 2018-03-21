Man seriously injured after petrol station assault

A 20-year-old man was attacked in the early hours of Saturday, March 10.

Assault: The man suffered a serious head injury in the attack. Google

A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in an attack outside a petrol station in Ayrshire.

At around 4.30am on Saturday March 10, the man was outside the Ardeer Filling Station on Glencairn Street, Stevenston when he was assaulted.

He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as being a white male in his 20's, medium build, has brown hair and was wearing a dark top, grey trousers and dark trainers.

Detective Constable Jennifer Carruth said: "This attack has left the victim badly injured and enquiries are underway to trace the person responsible.

"Extensive enquiries have already been conducted, both from officers attending door to door and reviewing CCTV of the area, however, I would appeal to anyone who was in the area during the early hours of Saturday and witnessed a disturbance or anything suspicious to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101.

