Body pulled from water in search for missing woman

Violet Lamb was last seen walking near the A83 in Lochgair, Argyll and Bute.

A body has been found in a loch during the search for a missing woman.

Violet Lamb was last seen walking near the A83 in Lochgair, Argyll and Bute, on Monday.

Officers discovered a body in Loch Glashan near Lochgair at 10.45am on Tuesday following a major search to find the 74-year-old.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "No formal identification has been carried out, however it is believed to be 74-year-old Violet Lamb.

"Her family has been made aware and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

