Body pulled from water in search for missing woman
Violet Lamb was last seen walking near the A83 in Lochgair, Argyll and Bute.
A body has been found in a loch during the search for a missing woman.
Violet Lamb was last seen walking near the A83 in Lochgair, Argyll and Bute, on Monday.
Officers discovered a body in Loch Glashan near Lochgair at 10.45am on Tuesday following a major search to find the 74-year-old.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "No formal identification has been carried out, however it is believed to be 74-year-old Violet Lamb.
"Her family has been made aware and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.