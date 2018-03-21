Residents given chance to win free council tax for a year
The competition is part of a digital strategy to encourage citizens to move online.
People across East Ayrshire are being offered a chance to have their council tax paid for a year.
The local authority has launched a special competition in a bid to get more people signing up to pay by direct debit rather than in person.
When customers make the switch they will be entered into a prize draw to win council tax for a year.
The imitative aims to cut back on processing cost for the council and increase quality the of service for residents.
A spokesperson for the council said: "Direct debit is the hassle free way to pay your council tax.
"It's easy to set up, saves you time and makes sure you never miss a payment, even if you're away from home.
"We think it's the safest and most straight forward way to pay your council tax."