Residents given chance to win free council tax for a year

The competition is part of a digital strategy to encourage citizens to move online.

One year: Free council tax Dave Dugdale

People across East Ayrshire are being offered a chance to have their council tax paid for a year.

The local authority has launched a special competition in a bid to get more people signing up to pay by direct debit rather than in person.

When customers make the switch they will be entered into a prize draw to win council tax for a year.

The imitative aims to cut back on processing cost for the council and increase quality the of service for residents.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Direct debit is the hassle free way to pay your council tax.

"It's easy to set up, saves you time and makes sure you never miss a payment, even if you're away from home.

"We think it's the safest and most straight forward way to pay your council tax."