Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with JCB

The crash happened on Ferry Road in Bishopton, Renfrewshire, on Tuesday.

Bishopton: Road closed for seven hours. Google 2018/PA

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a JCB.

The collision happened on Ferry Road in Bishopton, Renfrewshire, at 4.25pm on Tuesday.

A 64-year-old man who was riding a Harley Davidson collided with a yellow JCB Telehandler at the junction with North Porton Road.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition. The driver of the JCB was uninjured.

Officers closed the road for seven hours while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Kenneth Malaney said: "I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on or near to the B815 Ferry Road, prior to the collision who observed either the JCB Telehandler or a Harley Davidson motorcycle, to please get in touch.

"I would also ask any motorists with dashcams who may have captured footage of the incident to come forward and assist with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

