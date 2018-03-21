Mystery over final hours of woman found dead near canal

The body of Alison McAllister was discovered in Maryhill, Glasgow, on Tuesday.

Death: Officers cordoned off roads and paths. STV

Police are trying to trace the final steps of a woman found dead near the Forth and Clyde Canal.

The body of Alison McAllister was discovered next to Cleveden Road in Maryhill, Glasgow, at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained.

The 56-year-old was last seen near Asda in Summerston, Glasgow, at 5.20pm on Monday.

Her blue Vauxhall Mokka car was found by police on Collina Street two hours after her body was discovered.

Ms McAllister, who is from Summerston, is white, 5ft, slim and has short red/brown hair.

She was wearing a dark jacket, grey v-neck top, a red and a white tartan staff, black leggings and black knee-length boots. Ms McAllister was also carrying an Asda bag for life.

Detective inspector Craig McPhail said: "It's imperative we find out how Alison died and the circumstances which led to her death.

"Her family is understandably very upset and we want to provide them with answers."

He added: "I am appealing to members of the public who were in the Summerston, Maryhill and canal path areas to think back and consider if they saw Alison or her car.

"Was she alone, was she with someone?

"It's important that we find out her movements and I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen her or has any information which could assist our enquiries, to get in touch with."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

