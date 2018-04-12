Teen girl speaks out over blackmail by Facebook fantasist

Sean McCuaig targeted the 16-year-old by threatening to post her face on a naked body.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5768751701001-victim-speaks-out-over-online-abuse.jpg" />

A teenage girl has said a fantasist threatened to post fake naked photos of her on Facebook if she didn't send him pictures of herself.

Sean McCuaig, of Glasgow, blackmailed the 16-year-old by threatening to photoshop her face onto a naked body and post the image on social media.

McCuaig was sentenced to three years in prison for targeting nine girls, between 12 and 17 years old, on social media using a string of fake names to get the youngsters to send him pictures.

One of the girls, who was 16 at the time, said she was left horrified by the actions of McCuaig, who also asked for pictures of her legs.

The girl said: "He basically sent a picture of my face photoshopped onto a naked body.

"He asked me for a picture of my legs.

"He was threatening to post it on my Facebook and he would show all my friends and family and he was going to ruin my life.

"First of all I was shocked, I didn't really know what to do. It then really settled in on me that this was serious.

"I was really, really scared and that's when I told my mum about it."

Sean McCuaig: He blackmailed girls.

Police found a document detailing fantasies of abducting, raping and hurting one of the girls which also included thoughts of killing her.

McCuaig pleaded guilty to 20 charges spanning from January 2016 to June last year.

They included causing the girls to look at nude images with their faces superimposed on them, threatening to post and posting pictures if they didn't send sexual images.

The girl, who is now 18, added: "I couldn't get over it for a while. I got a letter through the mail saying the police had tried to contact me.

"They told me they had this guy who had been doing this for quite a while. It made me feel guilty first of all as I didn't really do anything about it.

"I did think he would stop but the fact he continued doing it, it's quite shocking and scary for the girls.

"They were so much younger than me so they wouldn't really know what to do except comply with them."

She continued: "No one should be doing that.

"There are consequences for what he has done and he should face them."

