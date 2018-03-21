  • STV
Four children stable after bacteria in hospital water

They all got infections after bacteria was found at Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children.

Bacteria: Royal Hospital for Children being investigated.
Bacteria: Royal Hospital for Children being investigated.

Four children are in a stable condition after getting infections which may be linked to bacteria in the water supply at a hospital.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed last week it was investigating the presence of bacteria at the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) in Glasgow.

Three children began receiving treatment for infections last Friday, with a fourth patient readmitted to the hospital on Tuesday after displaying symptoms of infection.

Other patients in the affected RHC wards are expected to be able to resume using showers and tap water for bathing on Thursday after being unable to do so while tests were carried out.

Testing was also extended to four wards at the neighbouring Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QUEH) but filters have now been fitted to the affected wards and patients will also be able to use baths and showers from Thursday.

Bottled and sterile water will continue to be provided to affected patients for drinking and brushing teeth.

A spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "Four children remain stable as a result of their infections and continue to receive treatments for infections which may be linked to bacteria found in the water supply at the RHC.

"The parents of all affected patients were immediately spoken to by their consultant following receipt of lab test results being made available and have been kept fully informed throughout.

"There are no reports of any patients being infected by bacteria from water in QEUH wards treating the most immunity-compromised patients.

"Appropriate infection control measures tailored to each patient in the affected QEUH wards are in place, including the provision of sterile wipes for cleaning skin and bottled water for drinking and brushing teeth."

She added that the health board was continuing to investigate with the assistance of Health Protection Scotland, Health Facilities Scotland and Scottish Water.

