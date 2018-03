John Walkosz was last seen on Sunday while he was visiting family in Dunoon.

Missing: Appeal to trace John Walkosz.

An appeal has been launched to trace a man who went missing while visiting family in Argyll and Bute.

John Walkosz was last seen in Dunoon on Sunday, March 18 and Police Scotland say concerns have been raised for his safety.

Mr Walkosz lives and works in Dingwall in the Highlands.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.