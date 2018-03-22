Man who went missing while visiting family found safe

Concerns were raised for the safety of John Walkosz after he went missing from Dunoon.

Found: John Walkosz is now safe.

A man who went missing while visiting family in Argyll and Bute has been found safe.

An appeal was launched to trace John Walkosz, who was last seen on Sunday in Dunoon.

Police Scotland said concerns had been raised for his safety.

The force has now said Mr Walkosz, from Dingwall in the Highlands, has now been found safe.

