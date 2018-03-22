Blaze sends smoke billowing across Sauchiehall Street

Firefighters were called to Glasgow city centre at around 8.20am on Thursday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5756158565001-firefighters-tackle-glasgow-city-centre-blaze.jpg" />

A fire has broken out above a Holland and Barrett in Glasgow city centre.

Firefighters were called to Sauchiehall Street at around 8.20am on Thursday.

Nearby streets have been shut and several buildings have been evacuated.

Hope Street is closed to traffic between Bath Street and Renfrew Street while firefighters deal with the blaze.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 8.18am to reports of a well-developed fire which had taken hold within the roof space of a commercial premise.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to Sauchiehall Street, where firefighters are currently on the scene tackling the fire.

"Crews have safely evacuated the occupants of several nearby properties."

Glasgow: Firefighters battle city centre blaze. Ashleigh Blaney

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5756161101001-smoke-engulfs-sauchiehall-street-in-glasgow.jpg" />

Blaze: Smoke billows down Glasgow street. Ashleigh Blaney

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.