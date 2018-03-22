Tech recruitment firm to create more than 300 new jobs

The centre will open in Glasgow and create 314 jobs over the next three years.

Recruitment: The firm will create 300 new jobs. Martin Shields

A new specialist recruitment facility will bring 314 jobs to Glasgow over the next three years.

International recruitment firm SThree, which provides specialist recruitment services for Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) industries, is opening a centre of excellence in the city.

It will create 200 new jobs in Glasgow this year and 314 in total over the next three years.

SThree said investing in the city would give the company access to a "highly skilled workforce" and an "excellent business infrastructure".

The investment is backed by £2m of Regional Selective Assistance funding from Scottish Enterprise.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said: "This facility will be a major jobs boost for Glasgow, with 200 new posts this year and 314 in total over the next three years.

"And it will support our ambition for Scotland to be a Stem nation with our economy at the forefront of the technological frontier.

"The £2m funding from Scottish Enterprise also gives them access to the excellent business support network here in Scotland.

"Our communities will benefit from the work of the innovative SThree Foundation which supports young people from underprivileged and diverse backgrounds to transition successfully into Stem higher education, jobs and apprenticeships."

SThree has 40 offices across 16 countries.

Alex Smith, SThree's chief financial officer, said: "Investing in Glasgow gives us access to a highly skilled workforce and an excellent business infrastructure.

"The Stem markets in which we operate are growing rapidly and this new centre in Glasgow will strengthen our operational capability and support expanding teams across our main markets.

"Our new centre of excellence will bring together our UK support services and underpin our future business needs in the most efficient way."

