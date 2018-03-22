  • STV
  • MySTV

Students try to cross Europe using cans of Red Bull

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

The three Glasgow University students must get from Rome to Amsterdam.

Challenge: The girls will have just 24 cans of Red Bull to complete the journey.
Challenge: The girls will have just 24 cans of Red Bull to complete the journey. Red Bull

Students from Glasgow University are taking part in a challenge to see if they can get across Europe using just cans of Red Bull as currency.

The Red Bull Can You Make It? Challenge will see 200 students from across 60 different countries compete to make it to Amsterdam without money, bank cards or phones, in just seven days.

They will use just 24 special edition cans of Red Bull and a smartphone to secure transportation, meals and a place to rest at the end of the day.

The groups will all start from one of five points across the continent - Budapest, Madrid, Rome, Stockholm and Manchester.

Glasgow's Team Hive is made up of first-year students Sarah Molina, Ntaniela Stavropoulou and Kathryn McMullan, and will be starting from Rome.

The group said: "We are three enthusiastic, motivated and adventurous University of Glasgow first-year students.

"Even though we all come from very different cultural backgrounds, we have found an incomparable friendship through, firstly, being flatmates.

"We have decided to participate in Red Bull's Can You Make It? project because we thought it would be a great opportunity for us to experience something completely out of our comfort zones, while still taking advantage of our dauntless youth."

During the challenge, the teams must check in at a minimum of six checkpoints along the way.

When they reach the checkpoint they will have the opportunity to complete a challenge and win more cans.

The event kicks off on April 10 at 11am.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.