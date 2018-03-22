Students try to cross Europe using cans of Red Bull

The three Glasgow University students must get from Rome to Amsterdam.

Challenge: The girls will have just 24 cans of Red Bull to complete the journey. Red Bull

Students from Glasgow University are taking part in a challenge to see if they can get across Europe using just cans of Red Bull as currency.

The Red Bull Can You Make It? Challenge will see 200 students from across 60 different countries compete to make it to Amsterdam without money, bank cards or phones, in just seven days.

They will use just 24 special edition cans of Red Bull and a smartphone to secure transportation, meals and a place to rest at the end of the day.

The groups will all start from one of five points across the continent - Budapest, Madrid, Rome, Stockholm and Manchester.

Glasgow's Team Hive is made up of first-year students Sarah Molina, Ntaniela Stavropoulou and Kathryn McMullan, and will be starting from Rome.

The group said: "We are three enthusiastic, motivated and adventurous University of Glasgow first-year students.

"Even though we all come from very different cultural backgrounds, we have found an incomparable friendship through, firstly, being flatmates.

"We have decided to participate in Red Bull's Can You Make It? project because we thought it would be a great opportunity for us to experience something completely out of our comfort zones, while still taking advantage of our dauntless youth."

During the challenge, the teams must check in at a minimum of six checkpoints along the way.

When they reach the checkpoint they will have the opportunity to complete a challenge and win more cans.

The event kicks off on April 10 at 11am.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.