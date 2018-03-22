Two people rescued from sinking boat in rough seas

A large sailing boat capsized just south of Stevenson Point, Ayrshire, on Wednesday.

Rescuers reach the stricken boat. Ardrossan Coastguard Rescue Team

A man and a woman have been rescued from a sinking boat off the Ayrshire coast.

A large sailing boat capsized in the Firth of Clyde just south of Stevenson Point after struggling in rough sea conditions and an incoming tide on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ardrossan Coastguard Rescue Team evacuated the two people on board to dry land.

No one was injured but both were taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock for precautionary checks.

