Ferocious Glasgow nightclub blaze brought under control

A large fire which broke out at a nightclub in Glasgow has been brought under control.

More than 120 firefighters were called to Victoria's on Sauchiehall Street shortly before 8.30am on Thursday.

The fire is believed to have broken out in the roof and spread to nearby buildings.

Nobody was injured but people living nearby were urged to stay indoors amid fears the smoke was contaminated with asbestos.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service chief officer Alasdair Hay described the blaze as one of the largest the service had faced since its inception in 2013.

He added: "It's an incredible complex fire with very hazardous conditions and I just want to praise the firefighters for their professionalism and the way that they're dealing with this incident."

Assistant chief officer Lewis Ramsay said firefighters would remain at the scene for "several days".

He said: "This is an extremely challenging incident but the response and professionalism of our firefighters has been outstanding.

"We would urge the occupants of surrounding buildings to remain indoors and keep their windows closed due to the suspected presence of asbestos."

Fears were raised that fire might spread to nearby buildings, including the historic Pavilion Theatre.

General manager Iain Gordon said: "The building has been there for a long time and is a major part of Glasgow. It's a lane's distance but that's not very far when it's heat and flames going across."

Nicola Sturgeon praised the fire service's response to the blaze at First Minister's Questions.

