  • STV
  • MySTV

£100,000 reward to find 'killer' of missing Scots mum 

Chris Clements

Lisa Brown was 31 when she vanished from her home in Spain in November 2015.

Lisa Brown: Her body has never been found.
Lisa Brown: Her body has never been found.

The family of a Scots mother-of-one feared murdered in Spain have offered a £100,000 reward to help catch her killer.

Lisa Brown was 31 when she vanished from her home in Guadiaro, Cadiz, on November 4, 2015.

Her partner Simon Corner is the main suspect in her disappearance but allegedly skipped police bail last month.

Spanish police believe Lisa suffered a "violent episode" at her home but have yet to locate a body.

Today, Lisa's brother Craig Douglas launched a fresh appeal for information.

Speaking in Cadiz, he said: "These past 28 months have been the most painful time of our lives. [It is] pain that no family should ever have to endure.

"Twenty-eight months where every day our thoughts are consumed with not knowing what happened to someone you have known and loved all your life.

"There are very few families worldwide who are suffering like us without a grave, without any knowledge where Lisa is.

"This not knowing is unbearable. We need to know where Lisa is, we need to bring her home."

Simon Corner: Skipped police bail last month.
Simon Corner: Skipped police bail last month.

Lisa - from Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire - moved to Spain when she was in her late teens.

She has a ten-year-old son with a previous partner and, at the time of her disappearance, was due to start a new job with gambling firm Ladbrokes in Gibraltar.

The alarm was raised when she failed to pick up her son from a stay at his father's house.

Craig continued: "My sister Lisa was a beautiful young woman, someone who was kind and gentle, but more than anything else she was a brilliant mother.

"She worked tirelessly to provide her little boy with the best possible life he could have.

"This little boy went to school one day and came home that night to find that his mum had been taken away from him and from us forever."

He added: "There are people out there who know who has wrecked out family - we are absolutely certain of that.

"They are allowing those responsible to get away with killing someone, with stealing a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend and yet they go about their daily lives as if nothing ever happened."

The huge reward is backed by Crimestoppers and the Foreign Office.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1393505-murder-fears-of-family-of-scots-woman-missing-in-spain/ | default

It's hoped that it may tempt British expats living in southern Spain and Gibraltar and who have key information about the murder to come forward.

Roger Critchell, Crimestoppers director of operations, said: "The family are desperate to find out what happened to Lisa.

"We understand that people are not always willing to go to the police so we would urge them to contact Crimestoppers with 100 per cent anonymity through our phone line and our online form."

Yacht dealer Corner - also known as Dean Woods - was questioned about Lisa's disappearance in 2015 before leaving the country.

In 2016, the 36-year-old, from Liverpool, was apprehended in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He spent almost two years on police bail in Cadiz. However, last month a Spanish court issued warrant for his arrest after he vanished for a second time.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.