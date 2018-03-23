£100,000 reward to find 'killer' of missing Scots mum 

Lisa Brown was 31 when she vanished from her home in Spain in November 2015.

Lisa Brown: Her body has never been found.

The family of a Scots mother-of-one feared murdered in Spain have offered a £100,000 reward to help catch her killer.

Lisa Brown was 31 when she vanished from her home in Guadiaro, Cadiz, on November 4, 2015.

Her partner Simon Corner is the main suspect in her disappearance but allegedly skipped police bail last month.

Spanish police believe Lisa suffered a "violent episode" at her home but have yet to locate a body.

Today, Lisa's brother Craig Douglas launched a fresh appeal for information.

Speaking in Cadiz, he said: "These past 28 months have been the most painful time of our lives. [It is] pain that no family should ever have to endure.

"Twenty-eight months where every day our thoughts are consumed with not knowing what happened to someone you have known and loved all your life.

"There are very few families worldwide who are suffering like us without a grave, without any knowledge where Lisa is.

"This not knowing is unbearable. We need to know where Lisa is, we need to bring her home."

Simon Corner: Skipped police bail last month.

Lisa - from Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire - moved to Spain when she was in her late teens.

She has a ten-year-old son with a previous partner and, at the time of her disappearance, was due to start a new job with gambling firm Ladbrokes in Gibraltar.

The alarm was raised when she failed to pick up her son from a stay at his father's house.

Craig continued: "My sister Lisa was a beautiful young woman, someone who was kind and gentle, but more than anything else she was a brilliant mother.

"She worked tirelessly to provide her little boy with the best possible life he could have.

"This little boy went to school one day and came home that night to find that his mum had been taken away from him and from us forever."

He added: "There are people out there who know who has wrecked out family - we are absolutely certain of that.

"They are allowing those responsible to get away with killing someone, with stealing a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend and yet they go about their daily lives as if nothing ever happened."

The huge reward is backed by Crimestoppers and the Foreign Office.

It's hoped that it may tempt British expats living in southern Spain and Gibraltar and who have key information about the murder to come forward.

Roger Critchell, Crimestoppers director of operations, said: "The family are desperate to find out what happened to Lisa.

"We understand that people are not always willing to go to the police so we would urge them to contact Crimestoppers with 100 per cent anonymity through our phone line and our online form."

Yacht dealer Corner - also known as Dean Woods - was questioned about Lisa's disappearance in 2015 before leaving the country.

In 2016, the 36-year-old, from Liverpool, was apprehended in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He spent almost two years on police bail in Cadiz. However, last month a Spanish court issued warrant for his arrest after he vanished for a second time.

