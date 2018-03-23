  • STV
Firefighters remain at scene of huge nightclub blaze

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Roads around Sauchiehall Street will stay closed following the fire at Victoria's.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a huge blaze which broke out at a nightclub in Glasgow.

The fire at Victoria's engulfed Sauchiehall Street in smoke on Thursday morning.

At the height of the blaze more than 120 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control.

Those living nearby were urged to stay indoors amid fears the smoke contained asbestos.

On Friday morning, streets around the nightclub remained closed as crews were still on site.

Blaze: Fears over asbestos.
Blaze: Fears over asbestos. @Tom_Celt

The fire has been brought under control but firefighters are expected to be at the scene for several days.

Glasgow city council said road closures would remain in place on Hope Street, Renfield Street and Renfrew Street.

Earlier, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service chief officer Alasdair Hay described the blaze as one of the largest the service had faced since its inception in 2013.

He added: "It's an incredible complex fire with very hazardous conditions and I just want to praise the firefighters for their professionalism and the way that they're dealing with this incident."

Fire: Crews battled for hours.
Fire: Crews battled for hours. CJ

The fire is thought to have broken out in the roof before spreading to other buildings.

The nearby Pavilion Theatre was threatened by the blaze and suffered smoke damage, but it is hoped the venue will be able to reopen in the near future.

Managers at the theatre, which dates back to 1904, reported that the auditorium was covered in black ash.

'There is still a lot of smoke within the auditorium, and the seats, plasterwork, carpets and curtains are covered in a layer of black ash.'
Pavilion Theatre

A statement from the theatre said: "We managed to gained access tonight to ascertain the damage within the theatre.

"As the building across the lane is still currently pouring out smoke, this is still coming into the theatre.

"There is still a lot of smoke within the auditorium, and the seats, plasterwork, carpets and curtains are covered in a layer of black ash.

"We cannot see that we will be able to reopen within the next few days."

It continued: "We would like to thank everyone within all the emergency services who have done a great job in saving the Grand Old Lady of Renfield Street and hopefully we will reopen in the not too distant future."

