Severed horse's head discovered in Lanarkshire burn
The Scottish SPCA is appealing for any information surrounding the incident.
A horse's head has been found in a burn in North Lanarkshire.
The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a member of the public found the remains in Bellshill on Monday.
It was discovered near the junction of Carnbroe Road and Rosebank Road.
Scottish SPCA Inspector Jack Marshall said: "We can't be sure of the circumstances surrounding this horse's death, but if someone has done this as a deliberate act of cruelty then this is sickening.
"We're urging anyone with information to contact our animal helpline in confidence."
