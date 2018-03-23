Severed horse's head discovered in Lanarkshire burn 

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for any information surrounding the incident.

Found: The horse head was found in a burn. World Horse Welfare

A horse's head has been found in a burn in North Lanarkshire.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a member of the public found the remains in Bellshill on Monday.

It was discovered near the junction of Carnbroe Road and Rosebank Road.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Jack Marshall said: "We can't be sure of the circumstances surrounding this horse's death, but if someone has done this as a deliberate act of cruelty then this is sickening.

"We're urging anyone with information to contact our animal helpline in confidence."

Discovery: A member of the public found the remains on Monday. Scottish SPCA

