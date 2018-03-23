  • STV
  • MySTV

Dancers step into line for Glasgow Kiltwalk fundraiser

STV

Scottish Ballet duo Nicholas Shoesmith and Jamie Reid give backing to charity event.

Nicholas Shoesmith and Jamie Reid joined Yvonne Kincaid near the Clyde.
Nicholas Shoesmith and Jamie Reid joined Yvonne Kincaid near the Clyde. Kiltwalk

Dancers swapped their ballet shoes for boots as they tested out the route for next month's Glasgow Kiltwalk.

Scottish Ballet duo Nicholas Shoesmith and Jamie Reid, who are both performing in Matthew Bourne's Highland Fling, joined Kiltwalk event manager Yvonne Kincaid ahead of the charity event on April 29.

They took time out of their rehearsal schedule and headed down to the Clyde Walkway, which forms part of the Glasgow route.

It comes after tennis legend Andy Murray and Hollywood star Gerard Butler backed the fundraiser.

Christopher Hampson, CEO and artistic director of Scottish Ballet, said: "We are honoured to support Kiltwalk this year and wish The Hunter Foundation and all participants the very best in raising monies for their chosen charities."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1405865-murray-kiltwalk/ | default

Other walks take place in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and from St Andrews to Dundee later this year.

Some of the money raised is distributed through the STV Children's Appeal, the official grant-making partner of the event.

The Kiltwalk, backed by Sir Tom Hunter, attracted 14,000 walkers in 2017 and raised £2.5m for nearly 800 charities across Scotland.

Paul Cooney, chief executive of Kiltwalk sponsor Royal Bank of Scotland, said: "We are really pleased to have support from Scottish Ballet, Scotland's national dance company.

"The Kiltwalk allows participants to walk for any charity; raising money to ensure that Scotland can continue to cultivate talent and safeguard the arts is certainly a worthy cause."

Participants can register at www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.