Dancers step into line for Glasgow Kiltwalk fundraiser

Scottish Ballet duo Nicholas Shoesmith and Jamie Reid give backing to charity event.

Nicholas Shoesmith and Jamie Reid joined Yvonne Kincaid near the Clyde. Kiltwalk

Dancers swapped their ballet shoes for boots as they tested out the route for next month's Glasgow Kiltwalk.

Scottish Ballet duo Nicholas Shoesmith and Jamie Reid, who are both performing in Matthew Bourne's Highland Fling, joined Kiltwalk event manager Yvonne Kincaid ahead of the charity event on April 29.

They took time out of their rehearsal schedule and headed down to the Clyde Walkway, which forms part of the Glasgow route.

It comes after tennis legend Andy Murray and Hollywood star Gerard Butler backed the fundraiser.

Christopher Hampson, CEO and artistic director of Scottish Ballet, said: "We are honoured to support Kiltwalk this year and wish The Hunter Foundation and all participants the very best in raising monies for their chosen charities."

Other walks take place in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and from St Andrews to Dundee later this year.

Some of the money raised is distributed through the STV Children's Appeal, the official grant-making partner of the event.

The Kiltwalk, backed by Sir Tom Hunter, attracted 14,000 walkers in 2017 and raised £2.5m for nearly 800 charities across Scotland.

Paul Cooney, chief executive of Kiltwalk sponsor Royal Bank of Scotland, said: "We are really pleased to have support from Scottish Ballet, Scotland's national dance company.

"The Kiltwalk allows participants to walk for any charity; raising money to ensure that Scotland can continue to cultivate talent and safeguard the arts is certainly a worthy cause."

Participants can register at www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.

