Flasher exposed himself to three women in 45 minutes

The man, described as 'scruffy', was seen in the west end of Glasgow this week.

Flasher: Police increasing patrols in west end of Glasgow. ©SNS Group

A serial flasher exposed himself to three women in the space of 45 minutes.

The man, described as "scruffy" by police, was involved in four incidents in the west end of Glasgow over two days this week.

They included the man performing an indecent act in front of a 17-year-old girl on Broomhill Drive.

Police Scotland's detective constable Alan Gardner said: "The four women this man has approached have been left extremely distressed and we are aware that the public will be alarmed by these incidents.

"Officers have been carrying out increased patrols in the local area."

March 20, 8.30pm: Man approached 36-year-old woman on Kingsborough Gardens and exposed himself.

Man approached 36-year-old woman on Kingsborough Gardens and exposed himself. March 21, 7.40pm: Man performed indecent act on himself in front of 17-year-old girl on Broomhill Drive.

Man performed indecent act on himself in front of 17-year-old girl on Broomhill Drive. March 21, 8.10pm: Man approached 34-year-old woman on Airlie Street and exposed himself.

Man approached 34-year-old woman on Airlie Street and exposed himself. March 21, 8.25pm: Man exposed himself to woman walking down Victoria Crescent.

The man was white, in his late 20s to early 30s, around 5ft 7in tall with a slim build and brown hair.

He was wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark jeans and was seen with a blue mountain bike.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace this man, with officers speaking to people in each location and studying a large amount of CCTV footage," Mr Gardner added.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.