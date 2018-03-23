'No asbestos danger' from Glasgow nightclub blaze

The fire service warned people to stay indoors amid fears about asbestos.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5756358126001-aerial-footage-of-victoria-s-nightclub-blaze.jpg" />

There is no asbestos risk as a result of a blaze which broke out in a Glasgow nightclub and sent smoke billowing across the city, the fire service has said.

More than 120 firefighters and 20 engines were involved in tackling the blaze at Victoria's on Sauchiehall Street, which broke out in the early hours of Thursday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service warned people nearby to stay indoors and shut their windows amid fears the smoke might be contaminated by asbestos.

However, atmospheric testing has shown there is no risk to the public and nobody was injured in the fire.

Thirty firefighters and eight engines remained at the scene on Friday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5756213214001-firefighters-battle-ferocious-nightclub-blaze.jpg" />

Assistant chief officer Lewis Ramsay said: "There is still a lot of work to be done on the ground to ensure that this fire is completely extinguished.

"We will remain on the scene for as long as it takes and we are absolutely committed to preventing any further damage to surrounding properties and ensuring the area is made safe."

The four-storey block which houses Victoria's was badly damaged by the fire, which began in the roof of the club. An investigation is under way into its cause.

The SFRS said it was one of the largest fires they had dealt with since the service's inception in 2013.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5756158565001-firefighters-tackle-glasgow-city-centre-blaze.jpg" />

"This was an incredibly difficult and complex incident but the actions of our firefighters were and continue to be outstanding," Mr Ramsay added.

"This is a historic area of Glasgow - through our aggressive intervention and planning we were able to protect iconic buildings, such as the Pavilion Theatre, from significant damage."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5756167108001-smoke-rises-high-over-glasgow.jpg" />

