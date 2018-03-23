Murder police 'still seeking answers' despite two arrests

Paul Mathieson was found with serious injuries on January 14 and died six days later.

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Renfrew have issued a fresh appeal for information despite making two arrests.

Paul Mathieson, 37, was found with serious injuries in Houston Street near the town's Wilson Street on Sunday, January 14.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died six days later.

Police Scotland last week arrested a 26 year-old man and a 22 year-old woman in connection with the death but both have been released pending further inquiries.

'We have made two arrests in connection with the death, however both people have been released pending further enquiries and this is still very much an ongoing police investigation.' Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team (West), said: "It is coming up to ten weeks since Paul Mathieson was found seriously injured in Renfrew and we still need anyone with information to come forward to assist us in piecing together the circumstances of what happened to him and provide answers for his family.

"We have made two arrests in connection with the death, however both people have been released pending further enquiries and this is still very much an ongoing police investigation."

The officer appealed to anyone who was in the Renfrew area in the early hours of January 14 and who may have noticed anything suspicious at all to come forward.

He added: "I would also appeal directly to anyone who has information about what happened to Mr Mathieson, or who is responsible, to look into your conscience and come forward.

"I am confident someone has information that could lead to us finding answers for his family, so please do the right thing and tell us what you know."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers from the Major Investigation Team (West) via 101, quoting incident number 0309 of January 14, 2018 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

