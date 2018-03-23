  • STV
  • MySTV

Murder police 'still seeking answers' despite two arrests

Paul O'Hare

Paul Mathieson was found with serious injuries on January 14 and died six days later.

Paul Mathieson: He was in pubs before attack. Wilson Street Renfrew

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Renfrew have issued a fresh appeal for information despite making two arrests.

Paul Mathieson, 37, was found with serious injuries in Houston Street near the town's Wilson Street on Sunday, January 14.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died six days later.

Police Scotland last week arrested a 26 year-old man and a 22 year-old woman in connection with the death but both have been released pending further inquiries.

'We have made two arrests in connection with the death, however both people have been released pending further enquiries and this is still very much an ongoing police investigation.'
Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team (West), said: "It is coming up to ten weeks since Paul Mathieson was found seriously injured in Renfrew and we still need anyone with information to come forward to assist us in piecing together the circumstances of what happened to him and provide answers for his family.

"We have made two arrests in connection with the death, however both people have been released pending further enquiries and this is still very much an ongoing police investigation."

The officer appealed to anyone who was in the Renfrew area in the early hours of January 14 and who may have noticed anything suspicious at all to come forward.

He added: "I would also appeal directly to anyone who has information about what happened to Mr Mathieson, or who is responsible, to look into your conscience and come forward.

"I am confident someone has information that could lead to us finding answers for his family, so please do the right thing and tell us what you know."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers from the Major Investigation Team (West) via 101, quoting incident number 0309 of January 14, 2018 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.