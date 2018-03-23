Passenger's nose and teeth broken in assault aboard train

He was punched in the face aboard the Glasgow Central to Ayr Service on Friday.

Assault: BTP investigating train attack (file pic). British Transport Police

A man's nose and teeth were broken in an assault on a Glasgow train.

He was punched in the face aboard the Glasgow Central to Ayr service on Friday morning after confronting a passenger who had become verbally abusive.

Other travellers came to the man's aid and the attacker disembarked in Irvine, North Ayrshire.

British Transport Police detectives are examining CCTV footage in hopes of tracing him.

A BTP spokesman said: "The incident happened during the early hours of this morning.

"The victim - a man in his 20s - joined the 12.15am service from Glasgow Central to Ayr. As the train travelled between Kilwinning and Irvine another passenger was being verbally abusive.

"The victim approached the man who was being abusive, who became immediately violent. He punched the victim in the face, causing him to bleed badly.

"Other passengers came to the assistance of the man. He sustained a broken nose and broken teeth."

