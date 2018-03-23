Pensioner missing from care home found safe and well 

Janet Morris, 84, was reported missing from the home in Cathcart, Glasgow around 12.35pm on Friday.

Police: Janet Morris has been found safe and well. Police Scotland

A pensioner who was missing from a Glasgow nursing home has been found safe and well.

Janet Morris, 84, was last seen leaving the home in Bankhall Street, Cathcart around 12.35pm on Friday.

Police Scotland said Ms Morris, who suffers from dementia, had never been missing before.

But after a media appeal the force confirmed she had been traced.

