Pensioner missing from care home found safe and well
Janet Morris, 84, was reported missing from the home in Cathcart, Glasgow around 12.35pm on Friday.
A pensioner who was missing from a Glasgow nursing home has been found safe and well.
Janet Morris, 84, was last seen leaving the home in Bankhall Street, Cathcart around 12.35pm on Friday.
Police Scotland said Ms Morris, who suffers from dementia, had never been missing before.
But after a media appeal the force confirmed she had been traced.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.