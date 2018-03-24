Firefighters at scene of nightclub blaze for third day

Crews are still 'actively firefighting' after flames tore through a nightclub in Glasgow.

Firefighters are at the scene of a huge fire on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow for a third day.

The blaze tore through Victoria's nightclub after it broke out on Thursday morning.

Crews were still actively firefighting on Saturday, with around 20 firefighters and four engines still on site.

At the height of the blaze more than 120 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control.

Blaze: Asbestos fear from smoke.

Those living nearby were urged to stay indoors amid fears the smoke contained asbestos, but tests later found the air was safe.

The blaze is one of the largest the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has faced since 2013.

Assistant Chief Officer Lewis Ramsay was in charge of the response during the early stages of the fire.

He said: "We still have crews actively firefighting and taking progressive action to fully extinguish the fire.

"Considerable resources will be in place for the next few days and we will continue to monitor the progress.

"We will remain on the scene for as long as it takes and we are absolutely committed to preventing any further damage to surrounding properties and ensuring the area is made safe."

An investigation is due to take place to establish the cause of the fire.

Streets around the area remain closed, as does the Cineworld complex.

The nearby Pavilion Theatre was threatened by the blaze and suffered smoke damage.

Managers said the theatre space had been left covered in thick ash but they hoped to re-open in the near future.

