Man, 77, fighting for life after 'despicable' attack

The elderly victim is in a critical condition following the unprovoked assault in Glasgow.

An elderly man is fighting for his life following a "despicable and cowardly" attack in Glasgow city centre.

The 77-year-old was attacked as he walked along Bath Street around 9.45pm on Friday.

He suffered a serious head injury during the incident near near Wellington Street.

The victim is in now a critical condition at Glasgow Royal Infirmary following the unprovoked assault.

Police have appealed for witnesses in order to trace his attacker.

The suspect is around 6ft tall and wore a three-quarter length grey coat.

Before the incident, he was seen with a blonde woman who wore a long brown coat.

Detective inspector Peter Sharp said: "To carry out an unprovoked attack on an elderly man is despicable and cowardly.

"This assault has left a 77-year-old man in a critical condition and a family traumatised by what has happened.

"It's imperative we trace the man responsible.

"I would like to the thank members of the public who have already contacted us with information, however, we know there were other people in the area who have yet to speak to us and I would urge them to get in touch.

"We all have the right to go about our daily business without being subjected to violent acts."

