Man taken to hospital after 'disturbance' at post office

Police cordoned off an area outside the post office in Cardonald following the incident.

Incident: |Emergency services called to the scene. STV

A man has been taken to hospital following a disturbance at a post office in Glasgow.

Police have cordoned off an area outside Cardonald Post Office on Paisley Road West as they investigate the incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 2pm.

The extent of the man's injuries has not yet been revealed.

A police spokeswoman said: "Around 2pm on Saturday, March 24, police were called following a disturbance at a post office on Paisley Road West.

"Emergency services attended and a man was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."

