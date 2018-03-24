Man taken to hospital after 'disturbance' at post office
Police cordoned off an area outside the post office in Cardonald following the incident.
A man has been taken to hospital following a disturbance at a post office in Glasgow.
Police have cordoned off an area outside Cardonald Post Office on Paisley Road West as they investigate the incident.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 2pm.
The extent of the man's injuries has not yet been revealed.
A police spokeswoman said: "Around 2pm on Saturday, March 24, police were called following a disturbance at a post office on Paisley Road West.
"Emergency services attended and a man was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.