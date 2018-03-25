Man charged with assaulting 77-year-old in city centre

The elderly man was left in a critical condition following an incident in Glasgow.

Arrest: Man due in court.

A man has been charged with assaulting a 77-year-old in Glasgow city centre on Friday night.

The elderly man was left in a critical condition following an incident in Bath Street around 9.45pm.

Police Scotland have now announced a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

