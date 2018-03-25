Five children mowed down by car in attempted murder

The children were struck by the car in a hit-and-run outside shops in Castlemilk.

Police: Hunt for driver. STV

Five children were struck by a car which was driven at them deliberately, in a hit-and-run incident police are treating as attempted murder.

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured and four others also suffered injuries during the attack around 3.30pm on Saturday in the south of Glasgow.

The group of children had been standing outside shops on Stravanan Road in Castlemilk when a silver Vauxhall Astra was driven at them.

The car failed to stop after hitting the children and drove off towards Birgidale Road.

Emergency services were called and the 14-year-old girl was taken to Hairmyres Hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Three girls aged 12, 13 and 14 and a 12-year-old boy also suffered minor injuries.

'This vehicle was deliberately driven at this group of children and as such we are treating this incident at attempted murder.' DI Peter Sharp

Detective inspector Peter Sharp said: "This vehicle was deliberately driven at this group of children and as such we are treating this incident at attempted murder.

"Extensive police inquiries are continuing to trace the man driving the car, his male passenger and also the vehicle involved. Officers are following a number of lines of enquiry.

"At this time I would appeal to any witnesses to this incident, or anyone with information that may assist this investigation, including anyone who may have details of the silver coloured Vauxhall Astra involved to contact police as a matter of urgency."

He added: "There will be additional police patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to approach the officers who will be happy to assist.

"Information from the public is the key to us tracing the person responsible for this attempted murder, and I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward as it may prove vital to our investigation."

