Crews still fighting nightclub fire after four days

Roads around Sauchiehall Street remain closed following the huge blaze.

Blaze: One of the largest fires in years.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a huge blaze in Glasgow city centre, four days after it broke out.

The fire tore through Victoria's nightclub in Sauchiehall Street on Thursday morning, engulfing the street in smoke.

Firefighting operations are still ongoing to make sure the flames are completely extinguished.

Around 15 firefighters and three engines remain at the scene.

Streets around the site are still closed, as emergency services continue to assess the damage to the building's structure.

The pedestrianised area outside the nightclub on Sauchiehall Street remains shut.

Parts of Hope Street, Renfield Street and West Nile Street are also closed, while the Cineworld complex has also been forced to shut.

Assistant Chief Officer Lewis Ramsay, who led the initial response, said crews would stay on site as long as necessary.

He said: "Crews are still on scene carrying out firefighting operations to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

"Our priorities remain the same and we will continue to monitor the progress over the course of the coming days."

At the height of the blaze more than 120 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control.

It is one of the largest the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has faced since 2013.

