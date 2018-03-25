Man in serious condition after street fight stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Govanhill Street, Glasgow.

Attack: Man aged 42 in hospital. Google 2018

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in a street in Glasgow.

The man was found injured following an "altercation" with another man outside a property on Govanhill Street around 2.50pm on Saturday.

The 42-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for a stab wound.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Peter Sharp from Greater Glasgow Division said: "Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the Govanhill Street area to establish the details surrounding this incident and more information on the person responsible.

"At this time I would appeal to anyone who was in Govanhill Street around the time of the incident on Saturday afternoon who witnessed anything to contact officers at Cathcart Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 2476 of March 24.

"Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."

