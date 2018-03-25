Man dies in hospital after 'disturbance' at post office

Police continue to investigate an incident at Cardonald Post Office on Saturday afternoon.

Investigation: Area was cordoned off. STV

A man has died in hospital following a disturbance at a post office in Glasgow.

Police cordoned off an area outside Cardonald Post Office on Paisley Road West after the incident on Saturday afternoon.

A man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance.

On Sunday, Police Scotland confirmed the man had died and a post mortem is due to take place.

A police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.