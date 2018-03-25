Man dies in hospital after 'disturbance' at post office
Police continue to investigate an incident at Cardonald Post Office on Saturday afternoon.
A man has died in hospital following a disturbance at a post office in Glasgow.
Police cordoned off an area outside Cardonald Post Office on Paisley Road West after the incident on Saturday afternoon.
A man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance.
On Sunday, Police Scotland confirmed the man had died and a post mortem is due to take place.
A police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland.
