Hunt for driver after woman killed in hit-and-run crash

A driver fled the scene of a three-car crash on the A76 in East Ayrshire.

A 68-year-old woman has died in a hit-and-run crash involving three cars.

Police are searching for the male driver of a grey Peugeot 307 who fled the scene of the accident on the A76 on Saturday.

The vehicle was travelling north between New Cumnock and Cumnock, East Ayrshire, at about 11.05pm when it collided with two other cars.

The woman, a passenger in a southbound Vauxhall Antara, died at the scene of the accident.

The 35-year-old female driver and a 39-year-old male passenger received minor injuries.

Three people in a black Ford Focus that had been travelling north were also treated for minor injuries.

Several motorists stopped to help the injured.

'Extensive enquiries are underway to locate the driver of the Peugeot motor car who fled the scene of the crash.' Sgt Ian Thornton

Police said a 27-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident but was later released without charge.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

Sergeant Ian Thornton said: "Extensive enquiries are underway to locate the driver of the Peugeot motor car who fled the scene of the crash.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision or who may have dash cam footage or who may have seen the Peugeot car being driven prior to the incident occurring to contact us.

"You may have information which could assist our enquiries as we try to establish the circumstances of this incident which has resulted in a woman's death."

