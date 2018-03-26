Two men arrested over Glasgow Post Office death

A 56-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Glasgow: Police cordoned off Post Office on Saturday. STV

Two men have been arrested following the death of a man who was seriously injured at a Post Office in Glasgow.

Police were called to a disturbance at Cardonald Post Office on Paisley Road West on Saturday afternoon.

A 56-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Two men aged 49 and 62 have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, March 26.

