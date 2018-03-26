Girl, 14, suffers 'broken neck' in five-child hit-and-run

Four other children suffered minor injuries during the attack in the south of Glasgow.

A 14-year-old girl knocked down in a hit-and-run attempted murder is being treated for a broken neck, her family has said.

Four other children were also injured during the attack in the south of Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.

The group had been standing outside shops on Stravanan Road in Castlemilk when a silver Vauxhall Astra was driven at them at around 3.30pm.

The car did not stop and drove off towards Birgidale Road.

The 14-year-old girl was taken to Hairmyres Hospital, where doctors describe her condition as serious but stable.

Two girls, aged 12 and 14, and two boys, aged 12 and 13, also suffered minor injuries.

Local shopkeeper Rana Hammad saw the aftermath of the crash, telling STV News: "There was a big bang outside. There was a girl lying on the roadside and she was badly injured.

"It was very horrific."

He added: "Everyone was crying, they were shocked to see the scene."

Detective inspector Peter Sharp said: "This vehicle was deliberately driven at this group of children and as such we are treating this incident at attempted murder.

"Extensive police inquiries are continuing to trace the man driving the car, his male passenger and also the vehicle involved. Officers are following a number of lines of enquiry.

"At this time I would appeal to any witnesses to this incident, or anyone with information that may assist this investigation, including anyone who may have details of the silver coloured Vauxhall Astra involved to contact police as a matter of urgency."

