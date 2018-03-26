Man injured during blade attack outside McDonald's

The 26-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University hospital with head lacerations.

Castlemilk: Incident took place on Saturday.

A man has been left with head injuries after he was attacked with a bladed weapon outside a McDonald's restaurant in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident which took place at the entrance to The Braes Shopping Centre on Castlemilk Drive at around 8pm on Saturday.

The injured man was treated for lacerations to his head and hand and has since been released.

The attack took place just a few hours after a deliberate hit and run on nearby Stravanan Road which left a 14-year-old girl with a suspected broken neck.

Police investigating the assault have ruled out any connections between the two incidents and said investigations are continuing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 8.10pm on Saturday we were called to reports of a disturbance on Castlemilk Drive.

"Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University hospital for treatment to lacerations to his head and hand.

"Enquires are continuing"

