Man stabbed in neck while walking to train station

The unprovoked attack happened on Milton Street in Hamilton at 10.20am on Sunday.

Milton Street: Man taken to hospital. Google 2018/SWNS

A man has been stabbed in the neck while walking to a train station.

The assault happened on Milton Street in Hamilton at 10.20am on Sunday.

A 23-year-old man left his home and started walking towards Hamilton West train station before being stabbed in the back of the neck.

He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in a stable condition.

The attacker, who walked off, is 5ft 8in, between 21 and 40 years old, slim and has short hair. He was also wearing a navy tracksuit.

Detective constable Stephen Divers said: "This was a random and totally unprovoked attack and it is vital that we trace the despicable individual responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Milton Street yesterday morning who noticed a man matching the above description, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

