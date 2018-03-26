Man was target of hit-and-run that injured five children

Officers investigating the incident have revealed a 21-year-old was the intended target.

Officers investigating a hit-and-run that left a 14-year-old girl with a broken neck have revealed that a 21-year-old man was the intended target.

Roisin Walker was taken to Hairmyres Hospital after the attack in Stravanan Road, Castlemilk, on Saturday afternoon.

Medical staff have described her condition as serious but stable.

Four other children were also injured during the attempt murder.

Police enquires have now established that a man, who was also injured, was the original target.

The man was walking across the road and as he passed in front of the group of children, a silver coloured Vauxhall Astra struck him and continued to drive towards the group of children resulting in five of them being injured.

The car then continued along Stravannan Road and struck a parked VW Passat.

The Vauxhall Astra was found burnt out in a rural spot in Carmunnock and has been uplifted to undergo forensic examination.

Officers say they are exploring a number of lines of inquiry as part of this investigation and continue to conduct door-to-door enquiries.

Extensive CCTV footage is being reviewed by officers and detectives are also keen to trace the owner and driver of the vehicle which was used in the incident.

"I have no doubt that that local knowledge will be key to this inquiry and I would urge people to get in touch with us." DI Peter Sharp.

Detective Inspector Peter Sharp said: "Six people have been injured in this incident, five of whom are children.

"Those responsible have shown total disregard for the safety of the public, this must have been a terrifying experience for those involved and it's imperative we trace whoever is responsible.

"I am appealing to people to contact us with any information, it doesn't matter if you think your information is not important, still pass it on as it could help us piece together the exact circumstances of what has happened and why.

"I have no doubt that that local knowledge will be key to this inquiry and I would urge people to get in touch with us. We understand this incident will be of great concern to the local community and we have additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance to local residents."

Anyone with information should contact CID officers at Cathcart Police Station via 101, quoting reference number 2777 of 24 March 2018. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

