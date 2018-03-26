Nightclub and shops to be demolished after major blaze
The fire ripped through Victoria's nightclub on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow.
A nightclub and shops are to be demolished after a major blaze in Glasgow.
The fire ripped through Victoria's nightclub on Sauchiehall Street on Thursday morning, engulfing the area in smoke.
It has now emerged two buildings from 92 to 106, which also accommodates Greggs, Holland and Barrett and Specsavers, will have to be knocked down. The Works will also be affected.
A stretch of Sauchiehall Street and other roads around it will remain closed for two months while demolition work is carried out.
A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "An exclusion zone has been erected around the site of the dangerous buildings, which will be demolished as they cannot be saved.
"Roads and pathways around the site will be closed for a considerable time, a likely estimate is two months for some of them, to allow demolition and more detailed information will be made available as soon as possible throughout the process.
"We have met with the owners of buildings affected by the fire, and will maintain this dialogue over the period.
"The owners of properties in the buildings to be demolished have met with insurers to discuss the next steps."
At the height of the blaze, more than 120 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control.
It is one of the largest the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has faced since 2013.
