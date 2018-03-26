UK's tallest indoor slide to open in Braehead this week

The helter skelter, opening on Friday at the intu Braehead, stands 16 metres tall.

Slide: Thrill seekers can get a rush on the 16-metre tall slide. Climbzone

The UK's tallest indoor slide is set to open in Braehead on Friday.

Climbzone at the intu Braehead shopping centre is opening the 16-metre high Big Slide this week.

The helter skelter is suitable for all ages seeking an adrenaline rush.

The helix slide is the brainchild of Climbzone director, Neil Mackay, who was inspired by a slide exhibition, at the Tate Modern Art Gallery, in London.

Mr Mackay said: "I wanted to offer a quick, cheap and fun activity that would appeal to kids, teenagers and adults alike and a slide ticks all the boxes.

"So I designed the biggest slide I could fit in the building.

"The stainless steel structure is stunning and I hope it will have universal appeal."

Marketing manager for intu Braehead, Christine Macdonald said: "The top of the Big Slide is even higher than the Climbzone Skypark aerial adventure course, so it's going to be a daredevil ride to the ground.

"Coming down the slide really gets the adrenaline going and I've no doubt this is going to be a very popular and exciting addition to all the other leisure and entertainment attractions we have in Soar."

The slide will cost £1 and children under 1.1 meters tall must be accompanied by an adult.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.